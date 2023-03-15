Make Prom Possible

Founder of Ignite Change, Heather Perkins, is here today to tell us about FashUp, a teen fashion show that will raise money for teens to go to prom. This event will take place on Saturday, April 1st. Ignite Change started FashUp to eliminate some of the stresses that a teen may face. The money will go towards prom tickets at Washington and Pulaski high schools, towards gift cards for Running Rebels youth and towards the Cinderella Project. For more information about this event, visit online at FashUp.