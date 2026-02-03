Make Moving Manageable

Moving is hard, and moving from what you once considered a forever home can be even more difficult. With their annual "Moving in the Right Direction" seminar, Bruce's Team helps make unsure movers feel empowered. To alleviate some of the pressures of moving and the uncertainty it brings Bruce's Team has partnered with Smart Moves to make customers lives even easier.

Join Bruce’s Team at their FREE moving and downsizing event at the Boerner Botanical Gardens on March 3, 2026. Call Bruce’s Team at 262-242-6177 to register for the event, or visit www.brucesteam.com