Make Christmas Brighter For Hospitalized Veterans

Some people are unable to have a normal Christmas experience this holiday season but that doesn't mean you can't bring Christmas to them! The 34th annual Christmas With The Vets event at the Zablocki VA Medical Center in Milwaukee brings Christmas to its hospitalized veterans. Founder and coordinator of the event, Jeff "Doc" Dentice joins us to share when and what items the veterans will receive as well as items that are still needed for the event.

Call Doc at 414-218-3030 to donate!

Christmas With The Vets takes place December 17. Due to COVID, there is no live show this year but the veterans at the hospital will receive everything they would get at a live show.