Make a Difference with Cruelty Free Shopping

Be Radiant Medical Spa is combining wellness with a cause at a special animal welfare awareness event on July 25. Owner Dr. Stacy Kaiser says the event celebrates recent progress in ending animal testing while encouraging consumers to make more cruelty free choices. Guests can learn about the Cruelty Cutter app, a free tool that allows shoppers to scan products and instantly see whether they are cruelty free. The spa is supporting Beagle Freedom Project, an organization dedicated to rescuing and rehoming animals used in research.

The July 25 event will feature food, drinks, free wellness services, including vitamin B12 injections, and cruelty free product giveaways. Guests can also learn more about Be Radiant's wellness treatments, including peptides, laser hair removal, and GLP-1 services.

To receive event details, text BEAGLE to (414) 748-8069. To download the Cruelty Cutter app and claim a free gift at the event, text FREE GIFT to the same number.