Author and influencer Danielle Lima of Macros Made Easy breaks the misconception that tracking macros means sacrificing your favorite foods. Macros Made Easy offers 60 super delicious recipes designed to keep readers on track with their goals while enjoying satisfying meals.
Posted at 1:14 PM, Apr 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-04 14:14:08-04
Author and influencer Danielle Lima of Macros Made Easy breaks the misconception that tracking macros means sacrificing your favorite foods. Macros Made Easy offers 60 super delicious recipes designed to keep readers on track with their goals while enjoying satisfying meals.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.