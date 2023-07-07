Looking to donate new or gently used clothing? Here's your chance!

Executive Director of Father Gene's Help Center Jessica Lubbering chats with us about the organization and its service to the community. Father Gene’s is a free clothing closet founded by Fr. Gene Jakubek in 1969. The organization accepts donations of new or clean, gently used clothing for men, women, and children and distributes the clothing to people in need. Its mission is to provide dignity through free clothing to people in need within the Milwaukee community. Its goal is to have a transformed community where all people have access to clean, dignified clothing in which they feel confident in.

To learn more about the organization or how you can get involved, visit the website at Father Genes Help.org.