Looking For New Employees?

You hear it all the time. It’s very hard to find good employees right now. Job openings are still at almost all-time highs. In fact, there are more jobs available then there are unemployed people. This means if you own a small business, it’s probably really hard to find good employees, especially as we head into the busy fall and holiday season. Tim Vertz, President of Vertz Marketing, says small businesses can turn to digital marketing to help find the right candidates. Vertz has a lot of great ideas that won't cost a fortune. Tim suggests using Facebook, Instagram & even TikTok. People are spending over 70 hours a month on these platforms.

