Looking for A Sweet Holiday Gift?

Stuck on gift ideas for the holiday season? You can't go wrong with something sweet! Check out Cocoa Tree Confectionery's advent calendars, Hanukkah and other holiday-themed gift boxes to give to a loved one. Chef Kishoree from Cocoa Tree Confectionery joins us to tell us all about their delicious gift options! Chef Kishoree has also won awards for their delicious treats such as Judge's Choice at Battle of the Chefs, and will also be participating again at the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation Food and Wine Event. This year, Cocoa Tree Confectionery will have Mega Bombs, cars, and chocolate shoes available for the holidays in store as well as for purchase online. Advent calendars are available for pre-order now! They also offer allergen-free calendars!

To place an order or learn more visit them in person at 1303 W Mequon Rd in Mequon or online at Cocoa-Tree.com.