Look Who Is Hiring!

Tiffany goes behind the scenes of cable town. It is a very cool training center in Milwaukee that is helping train people and build careers at Spectrum. We meet field operations manager, Orlando Humphrey. He talks about his rise up the career ladder at Spectrum and how others can follow in his footsteps. Spectrum offers a great benefits package and free cable. They also pay you while you are training. If you are ready for a new career, plan to attend one of their job fairs. They are happening on March 1st, 16th and 29th. Go to the website jobs.spectrum.com/hiringevent or click here.