Local Shop Offers Big Savings on Kids' Clothing, Toys, and Equipment

Owner Jessica Stappas and Team Lead Samantha Kwiatowski join us on The Morning Blend to discuss the Children's Orchard resale store.

Children’s Orchard sells gently used kids’ clothing, toys, and equipment at up to 70% off retail prices. Buying from local families, they offer cash or store credit for their used items. You can shop the organization's inventory online, with shipping or in-store pickup available.

Save 20% off an online order at checkout by using code: Morning Blend

Children's Orchard accepts drop-off items:

Monday - Saturday: 9:30 AM - 6:00 PM

Sunday: 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Children's Orchard

14145 W. Greenfield Ave,

New Berlin

Visit Children's Orchard for more information or to shop online.

