Local artist, Dan Lepien, joins us today to tell us about the inspiration behind his song "God Bless Kwik Trip." The convenient store holds a special place in this artist's heart, and he's here to tell us more about it. Dan will also tell us about his upcoming performances in Wisconsin this summer. Dan is from Palmyra, WI, near Whitewater.
For more information, visit online at Dan Lepien.
Local Musician's Song About A Popular Convenient Store
A Look At What Inspired Dan Lepien's Kwik Trip Song
Posted at 11:34 AM, Apr 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-12 12:34:41-04
