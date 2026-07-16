Local Milwaukee Musician Performs Song, "Carroll's Crater"

David Becker is here performing live in the studio! This Grammy & Emmy nominated guitarist and composer will rock your life with his new songs, "Carroll's Crater". "Carroll's Crater" is inspired by and dedicated to the Artemis II mission. David has led the critically acclaimed DAVID BECKER TRIBUNE to a worldwide audience by performing in more than 40 countries. So, catch some tunes and discover the artistry behind his work in a know-all interview.

Download Carroll’s Crater from music streaming service: Spotify, Apple Music, Google, etc.

Find more from David here: DAVID BECKER TRIBUNE - Home