Local Milwaukee Chef Competes in National Cooking Tournament

Guy Fieri’s Tournament of Champions returns for Season 7 on Sunday, March 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, streaming the next day on HBO Max® and discovery+. Featuring 32 of the nations best chefs including Milwaukee's very own Dan Jacobs, Co-Owner of EsterEV, and DanDan. With head‑to‑head battles, unpredictable spins, and high‑pressure cooking, this season will deliver eight weeks of intense competition. In the end, only one chef can claim the title, the championship belt, and the $150,000 prize.

Dan's episode airs March 15th