Local Couple Creates New Cocktail in One Can

Carbliss Vodka Cocktails
Posted at 10:53 AM, Oct 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-22 11:53:53-04

Tiffany chats with local business owner Amanda Kroener about why and how she created a brand new cocktail in a can. There's no carbs, and no sugar!
To find Carbliss near you visit DrinkCarbliss.com/findyourbliss

