Local Author's Latest Book About a Rookie Police Officer

Author, podcaster, and former Milwaukee Police Sergeant Patrick O’Donnell is giving readers an inside look with his newest book, Police Stories: The Rookie Years, a raw, honest, and often surprising collection of true stories from his early days on the force. Police Stories: The Rookie Years, O’Donnell shares 34 real-life stories that capture the chaos, humor, danger, and humanity of policing in a big city. From intense calls to unexpected moments of connection, these stories offer a rare glimpse into what officers experience on a day-to-day basis.

Visit him in person at the following events:

May 22, 10-3pm @ Brewers Two Cafe

May 28, 6-8pm @ Rogue Bookshop

June 5, 4-10pm @ Lake Country Cigars

You can find Police Stories: The Rookie Years on Amazon. You can find Patrick O’Donnell on his Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Youtube and Tiktok! For more information, visit Home | Patrick O'Donnell - Cops and Writers.