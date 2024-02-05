Local Author Releases Debut Novel

A Marquette University alumni uses her years of experience in the Los Angeles television industry to release her first ever novel! Lisabeth Lange joins us today to discuss her new novel that was inspired by reflecting on what messages are being broadcast to the masses. After years of trying to find out what happened to her missing mother, "The Luminescence Manual" follows Lylah Clyne's and explores the journey of Lylah Clyne's mission to discover what happened to her missing mother.

The book is available at her websitewww.lisabethlange.com, or can be found on Amazon and Barnes and Noble.