Local Author Helps Identify Problematic Relationship Patterns

Many people find themselves in the same painful relationship patterns, choosing the wrong partners, replaying the same arguments, or feeling misunderstood again and again. These patterns aren’t about bad luck or personal flaws; they’re the result of learned relationship habits that can be changed. In her book “I Need You... Now Go Away!”, Dr. Laura Dabney explores how deeply rooted emotional patterns shape the way we connect, and how we can break free from them.

You can find "I Need You... Now Go Away!" anywhere books are sold. For more information, visit relationship-rx.com. Check out Dr. Dabney on her Instagram or website!