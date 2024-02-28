Local Author Finds Her Next Chapter To Be Challenging

Kathie Giorgio has faced many challenges as she wrote her way to becoming an acclaimed author. Last month tragedy struck when Kathie's husband was hit by a car. Michael suffered multiple skull fractures and a traumatic brain injury. 1300 pedestrians are hurt in crashes each year in Wisconsin. Kathie's friend set up a go fund me to help with expenses.
You can access the fundraiser here.
Posted at 10:30 AM, Feb 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-28 11:30:53-05
Kathie Giorgio has faced many challenges as she wrote her way to becoming an acclaimed author. Last month tragedy struck when Kathie's husband was hit by a car. Michael suffered multiple skull fractures and a traumatic brain injury. 1300 pedestrians are hurt in crashes each year in Wisconsin. Kathie's friend set up a go fund me to help with expenses.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.