Local Author Continues Her Monster Mystery Series Now Set in Wisconsin!

Annelise Ryan, author and lover of creepy things, highlights the latest thrilling, chilling, and super fun installment of her Monster Hunter paranormal mystery series, Monster in the Moonlight...

When a dead body turns up along a lonely country byway in rural Wisconsin, rumors of The Beast of Bray Road, a werewolf-like creature that is said to inhabit the area, are reinvigorated. If the police have any hope of solving this crime, they’re going to need an expert, cryptozoologist Morgan Carter.

Annelise Ryan will have a book signing event at Boswell Books on April 17 at 6:30 pm. You can also find Monster in the Moonlight at https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/778229/monster-in-the-moonlight-by-annelise-ryan/. For more information about Annelise, visit Annelise Ryan – Author of Mystery & Suspense. Follow her on Facebook or Instagram.