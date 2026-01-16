Living Without Reservations, a Journey by Land and Sea in Search of Happiness is a book that Barbara Elaine Singer wrote many years ago.

An Adventure where The Secret meets Eat Pray Love and takes off from there, except she has no real plan and little money. She openly shares the thrills and fears as she reinvents her life and leaves the comforts of an upper middle-class lifestyle. Is This All There Is to Life? One 44-year-old woman " quit her life", or perhaps life quit her. There had to be more than waiting for retirement and living in a world where enough is never enough. She dreamed of a life that was so much more. Now Barbara is showing women 50+ how to travel the world alone and the benefits of doing it. For inspiration and more visit Barbara's website.

