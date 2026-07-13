Living with Tremors: New Advances Helping Patients Regain Control

Millions of Americans are living with essential tremor, a progressive neurological movement disorder that can make everyday activities like eating, writing, typing, or holding a cup of coffee increasingly difficult. While it is often mistaken as a normal part of aging, essential tremor can have a major impact on independence, confidence, and quality of life.

Ruth Essler understands that challenge firsthand. As a business and technology professor, she spent years adapting as worsening tremors began affecting her work and daily life. When medication no longer provided enough relief, Ruth explored Deep Brain Stimulation therapy. After treatment with Boston Scientific’s Vercise Genus Deep Brain Stimulation System, she experienced improved tremor control, helping her return to the classroom, reconnect socially, and regain independence.

In this segment, Ruth is joined by Dr. Philip Tipton, Director of Research at the Cole Center for Parkinson’s & Movement Disorders, to discuss essential tremor, common misconceptions, advances in Deep Brain Stimulation technology, and how innovative treatment options are helping patients take back control of their lives. Visit here for more info!