Limor Suss Shares Great Holiday Gift Ideas

Lifestyle Contributor Limor Suss joins us on The Morning Blend with some great gift ideas for the holidays. Give the gift of choice this holiday season! Whether they love fashion, food, or fun, multi-brand gift cards from GiftCards.com fit every recipient, every lifestyle, and every occasion.

Looking for a creative gift that stands out? The Crayola Marker Airbrush turns regular markers into a spray-art experience kids will love. Easy to use, mess-free, and completely reusable, it lets kids make colorful stenciled or freestyle designs with just a spray. A fun, screen-free way to inspire creativity this holiday season! Available at retailers nationwide.

Give the gift of hearing with Audien Hearing. Their newest model, Atom X, is the world’s first touchscreen-controlled hearing aid featuring CaseControl™ Technology, an A2 MAX™ sound chip, and instant setup. It’s perfect for grandparents or anyone who’s hard of hearing, plus it’s prescription-free, comfortable, and starting at just $98 a pair at AudienHearing.com .

Looking for the ultimate beauty gift this holiday season? The new Dyson Airwrap Co-anda2x™ is the one everyone’s talking about. It’s faster, smarter, and more powerful — with 2× the air pressure, 30% more power, and six ways to dry, curl, wave, smooth, and volumize — all without heat damage. The new Amber Silk finish makes it feel even more special — a mix of toasty burgundy, warm copper, and pale pink champagne that’s pure holiday magic. It’s beautifully boxed and ready to gift, available now at Dyson.com, Ulta, Sephora, and Amazon.

