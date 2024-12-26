Lifehacks for Career Advancement and Negotiation

Damali Peterman comes on the show today to talk with us about life hacks to advance your career and better negotiate your needs. Peterman says that setting clear goals, being resrouceful, becoming efficient, living authentically, and practicing negotiation techniques in everyday life are the steps to becoming a better negotiator. For more tips and tricks, visit Damali Peterman – Author. Lawyer. Educator.
Posted
and last updated
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.