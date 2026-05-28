Life Symposium Educational Breakout Sessions

The educational breakout sessions offer a variety of topics tailored to older adults, giving you the chance to dive deeper into areas that matter most to your lifestyle, health, and future planning. With multiple breakout rooms and concise sessions scheduled throughout the day, you can mix and match to create a day that fits your interests. The Life Active Aging Symposium is designed for those 55+ who want to stay active, try something new, and celebrate all the positives that come with aging. From music and food to games, exhibitors, and exciting raffle prizes, there’s something for everyone to enjoy throughout the day while focusing on living life to the fullest.

The Life Active Aging Symposium is on Wednesday, June 10! To reserve your spot today, visit https://enjoylifesymposium.com. For more information, visit www.capricommunities.com.