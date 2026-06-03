Letting Go With Love: How Moms Can Redefine Their Role When Kids Become Adults

As children grow into adults, the parent-child relationship naturally evolves. The role of a parent shifts from managing daily decisions and setting rules to offering guidance, support, and encouragement from the sidelines. Parent coach Kim Muench shares practical strategies to help moms navigate this transition with confidence and grace. Learn how to let go of control, strengthen communication, build deeper connections, and embrace this new chapter with greater purpose, trust, and peace. Whether your child is heading off to college, starting a career, or simply becoming more independent, these insights can help you thrive in your changing role as a parent.

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