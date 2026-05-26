Letting Go Of Negative Thoughts

Negative thoughts are a very natural part of life and can come at any time like a tidal wave. However, Negative thoughts become more of a deep problem when they stay with us longer than welcome. These thoughts can be quite distressing, feeling like you are stuck in a cycle of worry and negativity in your day-to-day life. Christine Finerty highlights three ways anyone can help ease negative thoughts through validation, release, and replacement. With three tools, anyone can take on unwanted and unwelcome negative thoughts.

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