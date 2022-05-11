Let's Talk About Tantrums

Courtney Clark is here with Penfield Children’s Center to talk with us about providing basic knowledge about mental health for all ages and what to do if there's a cause for concern. Penfield Children’s Center is collaborating with Kohl's Building Blocks program to provide comprehensive educational and developmental services to help children of all abilities reach their full potential. We'll also learn about the types of tantrums children can have and ways to respond. People of all ages need to look after their mental health, including kids!

For more information go to the Kohl's Building Blocks website for additional resources regarding mental health