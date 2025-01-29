Let's K.I.S.S.

Dr. Tonya Hillsaw a FB post that said "What advice would you give your 10 year old self?"

After reading that question she began to think about all of the life lessons she had learned over the course of my life and created a journal of those lessons. She thought what if I would have been taught these lessons at an early age? How much better would my choices have been? These thoughts inspired her to write this book.

Thursday 2/6/25: VIP event at the EXPANSIVE in Wauwatosa from 7:30 until 8:30 pm. Learn to profit from essentials: a revenue revolution. Arrive 30 minutes early for the book signing.

