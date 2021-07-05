Let’s Go Camping!

Over the last year many of us have had to suppress our wanderlust, leaving a desire to travel once again. Some people decided to try camping in order to continue seeing new parts of the country while staying socially distanced and safe. As families continue to try and find safe and fun travel options more and more are turning to camping but are finding it hard to choose a destination.

Stephanie and Jeremy Puglisi of The RV Travel Atlas have created the perfect guide to help people answer the question Where Should We Camp Next? In their new book they share expert tips on what to pack and give ideas on where you should go next. Stephanie and Jeremy join us to share some of these destinations, and some are even closer to home than you think!

Learn more about camping adventures with the Puglisi's Podcast available here, or find a copy of Where Should We Camp Next? at Amazon.com, also available at your favorite book retailer.