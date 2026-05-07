Let's Celebrate Spring with Annuals, Perennials, Herbs and More!

Our Steph Brown heads out to Stein's Garden and Home to find out the latest trends from cozy seating areas to flowers, plants, hanging baskets and more. District Manager Allison Stauss walks us through what is hot for the season including some Mother's Day gift ideas! Think glass birdbaths and pre-made colorful planters. Stein's is celebrating 80 years and they have all your home, garden and yard decor and plants! ShopSteins.com to find a location near you!