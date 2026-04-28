Less Time in Treatment, More Time Living

Lung cancer treatment is undergoing a quiet but meaningful shift, which for some, is turning hours long hospital visits into mere minuets giving the same results. Certain medications that once took hours-long IV infusions can now be a quick injection just under the skin, known as subcutaneous or SubQ treatments.

Lung cancer patient, Stephanie Williams, has lived both experiences, and shares how switching to SubQ treatment has helped her reclaim time and independence.

Medical oncologist Dr. Coral Olazagasti, breaks down how SubQ works, and highlights how this shift is more than a convenience, and is a total game changer in lung cancer treatment.

For more information, visit Lung Cancer Foundation of America