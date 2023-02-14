Leisure Travel or Business

If you want to visit a place that is in Wisconsin and have not been to La Crosse lately, you are in for a treat. The region has plenty of Spring and Sumer activities. Explore La Crosse is the Convention & Visitors Bureau for the La Crosse Region. Their function is to promote tourism through leisure travel, sporting events, meetings, conferences, fishing tournaments, the arts & culture, events and festivals and many other activities. Today we are joined by A.J. Frels, Executive Director of Explore La Crosse. Hiking, biking and kayaking are just some of the many ways to explore the area. La Crosse also has a rich festival history and there are plenty of family-friendly activities. To get started on your planning visit ExploreLacrosse.com

