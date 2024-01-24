Leaving The Mommy Wine Culture

September is National Recovery Month and with the recent news that more women in the U.S. are drinking themselves to death , now is more important than ever for women to learn how to identify if they have a drinking problem, how to start their sober journeys, and cope with stress in healthy ways.
Celeste Yvonne is the author of "It's No About The Wine: The Loaded Truth Behind Mommy Wine Culture."
She appeared to be a great mom, with a great job but she had a drinking problem. She is now a sober mom advocate. She shares her story and red flags to recognize.
Posted at 10:03 AM, Jan 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-24 11:03:43-05
