Learning How to Socially Self-Care

Self-care is an important factor in our mental health, but learning how to maintain our social health can be just as important. Camille Monk from Camille Monk Ministries highlights the importance of Social Self-Care, a vital yet often overlooked part of living a healthy, balanced life. Social self-care focuses on nurturing healthy relationships, strengthening community, and recognizing when connection or isolation best serves your emotional and spiritual health.

Camille Monk's book Prioritizing Your Joy in the LORD. Joy is an Inside Job will release on June 1st. For more information, visit www.camillemonkministries.com.