Learn More About Milwaukee This Holiday Season

Think you know everything about your hometown? Think again. Theresa Nemetz wants to offer an amazing tour that will give you insights to Milwaukee that many locals don't know, all while tasting delicious treats! By joining Milwaukee Food & City Tours this holiday season, you can get to try some tasty local bakeries, see beautiful Christmas lights, and enjoy a singing tour guide on their Milwaukee Christmas Bakery Bus! Pick up locations are scattered around the city of Milwaukee so no worries trying to navigate yourself through the city.

This is a ride many families participate in year after year, and many locals are amazed with the things they end up learning about their city. Yet, this isn't just for locals, as guests will travel to get to spend time with Milwaukee Food & City Tours. Theresa also owns Chicago Food & City Tours, so if you feel like traveling out of Wisconsin this holiday season, certainly check out the great route they have there!

Not only does Milwaukee Food & City Tours have great rides, but they all offer local based and other states as Advent Calendars! This year they have 12 different states, including MN, MI, IL, KY, NY and more. Whether you or a loved one just moved away from the family, Milwaukee Food & City Tours has the perfect gift to send out this holiday season.

To book a ride on their Milwaukee (or Chicago) Christmas Bakery Bus, visit milwaukeefoodtours.com. Otherwise Advent Calendars are available at deliciousfooddelivered.com.