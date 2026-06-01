Learn how Diverse and Resilient is Providng Care and Changing Lives

Fiddlesheads Coffee is teaming up with Diverse & Resilient, the state’s largest LGBTQ+-focused health and human services organization. Diverse & Resilient is dedicated to advancing health equity and creating safe, affirming spaces where all people can thrive.

If you mention that you saw Diverse and Resilient on Coffee On Us at any Fiddleheads location, you will receive 10% off your order. If you buy Fiddleheads’ special Morning Blend roast, a portion of that sale will go to benefit Diverse and Resilient! Be sure to stop in to one of Fiddleheads 8 locations to help support a good cause! For more information, visit diverseandresilient.org.