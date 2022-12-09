Watch Now
Leap Into a New Life Cocktail

Leap Spirits
Leap Spirit is one of the fastest growing spirit brands in Wisconsin. The brand was inspired by the end zone celebration created by Green Bay legend LeRoy Butler in 1993. Leap Vodka was the 2021 Wisconsin Vodka of the Year and a Gold Medal Winner. No brand is better for tailgating in Wisconsin. Andrea Chart and Amanda Neumiller are bartenders from Dover Inn and join us to make a "Leap Into a New Life" cocktail. The commemorative Hall-of-Fame bottles are limited edition so find them while they last! Visit leapspirits.com/find-leap-vodka/ to find where you can buy Leap Vodka.
Posted at 11:34 AM, Dec 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-09 12:34:32-05

The commemorative Hall-of-Fame bottles are limited edition so find them while they last! Visit leapspirits.com/find-leap-vodka/ to find where you can buy Leap Vodka.

