As a second-generation home builder, David Belman began selling high-end homes when he was 17. (No pressure, right?) In his twenties he risked his savings investing in land, and his success allowed him to quickly scale up, purchasing larger pieces of land to create picturesque subdivisions. Today, David is a successful entrepreneur, business leader, and an enthusiastic mentor to emerging leaders.

After twenty years, despite his successes, David realized he had yet to even scratch the surface. It was then that he discovered the secrets contained within this book Leadership Growth Hacks. By applying these secrets and focusing on growth, his career exploded. Seemingly overnight he became a leader in his industry, a philanthropist who provides free homes to wounded veterans, and a winner of major awards for leadership, culture, philanthropy, and home building. In this book, David shares his insights to help readers fast-track their growth and achieve their professional goals. David joins us today to talk about how you can achieve your goals with the right tool kit.

David is hosting a Booze and Books event Thursday 3/11/21 from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at his office at 1407 E. Sunset Drive, Waukesha Wi 53189. There will be drinks and appetizers, plus, you can get a signed copy or have your copy signed in person. Grab your copy of Leadership Growth Hacks Amazon today.