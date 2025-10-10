Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Latest Tips for Granite and Home Design

Summit Granite Stone and Cabinet Design
Latest Tips for Granite and Home Design
Posted

Stay ahead of the trends, learn more about the latest in granite care, and discover why granite remains a timeless choice for homeowners. Summit Granite is a top-notch provider of premium granite, quartz, and marble solutions recognized for innovation, craftsmanship, and customer satisfaction.

Receive a $2,000 gift certificate towards a full kitchen remodel with granite and cabinets, valid through 12/31/25. Receive an additional workstation sink set, including a cutting board, rolling trays, and a strainer at no additional cost.

For more information, visit Summit Granite Stone and Cabinet Design or visit the showroom at 2176 S 116th Street. Call 414-755-8898 to set up a time for a free consultation.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo