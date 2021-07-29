The Plant Doctor, Melinda Myers, is back to talk about plants that are late blooming pollinators. Melinda partners with American Transmission Co to bring "Gardening Fun for Everyone" to the State Fair. Melinda joins us to discuss pollinators and what ATC is doing to help. Visit the website to get your Free Grow Smart guide. Find Melinda everyday at the Wisconsin State Fair at Energy Park Gardens.
Late Blooming Pollinator Plants to Add to Your Garden
American Transmission Co.
Posted at 10:29 AM, Jul 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-29 11:29:10-04
