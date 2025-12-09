Last-Minute Gift Guide: Marisa Brahney Shares What Shoppers Want in 2025

Emmy Award-winning host and Lifestyle Expert, Marisa Brahney, joins us on The Morning Blend to share her guide to last-minute gifts.

With only days left on the holiday shopping clock, millions of Americans are making a final dash to check everyone off their lists.

Gaming time during the holidays can increase by over 50%. On every gamer's wish list is the PlayStation 5, bundled with some of the most popular games with exclusive content. You can find all that's included at direct.playstation.com.

Educational gifts, such as language learning tools. You can save 50% off ($399 retail value) on a Rosetta Stone Lifetime Membership. The membership gives access to 25 languages! You can find it all on rosettastone.com.

Accessories and footwear are some of the most popular gifts for the holidays! Famous footwear provides great value on some of the most popular footwear available. You can shop at one of their 800 locations and have your items delivered when shopping online at famous.com.

Wellness, beauty, and self-care products make great gifts for the holidays. NOW® Solutions offers a sleep bundle, which pairs well with its 4-piece essential oils to unwind for the night. You can take these on the go with the Portable USB Diffuser, making a full aromatherapy bundle. Use the code: SLEEPBUNDLE20 for 20% off at nowfoods.com/nowsolutions. The code is valid through December 31.

The fun, powerful super blends by Blushift on The Vitamin Shoppe are packed with vitamins, nutrients, and essential minerals. These make great mocktail-inspired drinks and are perfect stocking stuffers!

This segment is brought to you by Famous Footwear, NOW® Solutions, Rosetta Stone, Sony Interactive Entertainment, The Vitamin Shoppe.

