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Lake Geneva Offering more than a Lake Experience!

Visit Lake Geneva
Lake Geneva Offering more than a Lake Experience!
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Lake Geneva is just 50 miles from Milwaukee, making it the ideal summer destination to for a day trip, weekend getaway or extended vacation. Join Steph as she spends a day enjoying Lake Geneva's attractions. Join her journey across this town as she visits:

There is something in this town for everyone!

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