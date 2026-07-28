Lake Geneva Offering more than a Lake Experience!

Lake Geneva is just 50 miles from Milwaukee, making it the ideal summer destination to for a day trip, weekend getaway or extended vacation. Join Steph as she spends a day enjoying Lake Geneva's attractions. Join her journey across this town as she visits:
- Grand Geneva Resort & Spa
- Safari Lake Geneva
- Lake Geneva Cruise Line
- Riviera Beach
- Fontana Beach
- Williams Bay Beach
- Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy
- Barrique Wine Bar & Bistro
- Downtown Lake Geneva
There is something in this town for everyone!