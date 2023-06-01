Kristine Hansen on her book about Frank Lloyd Wright

Author Kristine Hansen joins us to discuss about her book “Frank Lloyd Wright’s Wisconsin: How America’s Most Famous Architect Found Inspiration in His Home State". The book talks about Frank Lloyd Wright's Wisconsin projects. Hansen's inspiration behind the book comes from spending writing about and spending many nights in structures designed by Wright. To learn more about Hansen and her work visit her website at Kristine Hansen.
