Knowing And Embracing Who You Are

Happy AF Now Podcast Host, Phil Gerbyshak, joins us today to tell us what it means to be Happy AF. It is a state of mind and a way of being that allows you to embrace who you are, make the most of every moment and find joy in the little things. The 'A' is for authenticity, or being real AF. Learn more about what authenticity is and isn't from Phil. For more information, visit online at Happy AF.