Kickstart Your Fitness Journey!

Still looking to work on your fitness resolutions? National Lead Trainer of Planet Fitness, Teddy Savage joins us to tell you that there’s no time like the present to kickstart your fitness. For more information on how you can get in shape without breaking the bank, visit planetfitness.com!
Posted at 10:41 AM, Feb 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-14 11:41:51-05
Still looking to work on your fitness resolutions? National Lead Trainer of Planet Fitness, Teddy Savage joins us to tell you that there’s no time like the present to kickstart your fitness. For more information on how you can get in shape without breaking the bank, visit planetfitness.com!
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.