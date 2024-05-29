Kick off Summer With Italian Festivities!

Sandy Winard, President of the Italian Community Center, invites you to Festa Italiana’s “Little Italy on the Lakefront.” This year its at the Summerfest Grounds!

From May 31, enjoy Sicily exhibits, Chef Dan Jacobs' Cucina Showcase, food, wine, entertainment and more!

Highlights include Milwaukee’s Best Sauce Competition, a Cannoli Eating Contest, and fireworks!

Special offer: Friday Night, May 31, 5 pm – 7 pm “Salute to Service” all teaching health care workers, firefighters, law enforcement, military and veterans get free admission with ID. for more information!

Tickets are $15 at the gate and $13 online. Visit https://www.iccmilwaukee.com/festa-italianafor more information!

