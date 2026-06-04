Kick off June with Dolph Dairy Farms

June is Dairy Month, and we are proud to highlight local farms like Dolph Dairy in Lake Mills, Wisconsin!

Dolph Dairy Farms, a Wisconsin staple, gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the hard work and care that goes into producing quality milk and dairy products. We learn all about the farms history, modern farming, animal care, and the important role dairy plays in Wisconsin’s economy.

As we celebrate Dairy Month every June, Wisconsin dairy Farmers share these stories and continue to showcase the dedication of local farmers and the strong roots of the state’s dairy tradition.