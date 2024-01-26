Key Ingredients you Need for a Great Year in 2024!

As you prepare for a great 2024, make sure you have the ingredients you need for a great year. Adam Albrecht joins us with some strategies to make the most out of 2024. Start with developing a strong routine that will help drive strong and productive habits. Then, regularly disrupt your routine with special events that will add to your life and your experiences with friends and family. These disruptions are what will create a well-balanced life. Because your success comes from what you do repeatedly. And your memories come from the novel experiences.

For more of the best life lessons Adam has learned check out his book, What Does Your Fortune Cookie Say? from Ripples Media.