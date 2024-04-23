Keep Your Car and Cargo Safe!

Heiser CEO, Mary Ann Scaffidi is back along with her daughter Samantha Calmes. They are sharing a warm weather maintenance checklist! Before you hit the road you will want to make sure an have an oil and filter change, battery check, tires & alignment, brakes, check air conditioning, air and cabin filters, check lights, wipers and wiper fluid, top off fluids and don't forget to wash the car! If you buy a car from Heiser you get the safe and sound program. It includes:

· Vehicle Exchange Program. Love it or Exchange it! (Valid on New or Pre-Owned Vehicles )

· Purchase or lease from the comfort of your home.

· Roadside Assistance for LIFE

· Paintless Dent Removal

· Nitrogen-filled Tires

· Service Pick Up & Delivery

· Loyalty Discounts

Heiser's Collision Centers makes it easy to get repairs.

Call your local Heiser dealer now to ask for The Morning Blend Pitstop for just $54.95. It includes:

o Synthetic Oil and Filter Change

o Tire Rotation

o Tire Wear & Pressure Check

o Battery Check

o Top Off all Fluids.

o Multi-Point Inspection

o Car Wash

· Disclaimer: *Valid at Heiser Automotive Group. Up to 5QTS oil. Must state “Morning Blend” when order is written. See Heiser service team for complete details. Tax and shop fees extra. Good through 6/30/24.

· Op code: Morning Blend

