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Keep Weight Off With CoolSculpting

Wisconsin Vein Center & MediSpa
Keep Weight Off With CoolSculpting
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April is the month with high interest in body contouring. With summer just around the corner, it’s the perfect moment to take the final step in your body transformation with CoolSculpting, designed to target and eliminate stubborn fat. Dr. Deborah Manjoney diccuses CoolSculpting and how the procedure will effect your body and fat, keeping off the pounds and inches from your frame you worked hard to loose.

This month, anyone who is new to CoolSculpting can redeem an offer for a $400 coupon towards their treatment plan from their Alle account. For more information, visit WImedispa.com.

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